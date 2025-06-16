Tel Aviv, Jun 16 (AP) The American Consulate in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage from the concussion of an Iranian missile landing nearby, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on Monday.

Huckabee said in a post on X there were no injuries to American personnel but that the consulate in Tel Aviv and Embassy in Jerusalem would remain closed through the day as a precaution.

The damage came amid a new wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. (AP)

