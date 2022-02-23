Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Consulate General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri on Wednesday welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker, Om Birla and the accompanying delegation welcomed by CG Dr. Aman Puri to Dubai today," tweeted Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: EU Sanctions 351 Russian Lawmakers in Response to Recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk.

Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the United Arab Emirates from February 21 to 25 on the invitation of the Federal National Council of UAE.

This is the first-ever visit under the bilateral exchange of parliamentary delegations from either side, read the official release of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: European Union Sanctions Against Russia Come Into Force.

The delegation includes Sushil Kumar Modi, Dr Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Dr MK Vishnu Prasad, P Ravindhranath, Shankar Lalwani and Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, all Members of Parliament and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)