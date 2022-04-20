Washington [US], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Cooperation must and will continue, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said on Wednesday when asked if it is appropriate that some G7 countries say they will skip G20 meetings in which Russia is present.

"The need for cooperation is so strong. It is a difficult moment ... Cooperation must and will continue. No one country is able to solve problems by itself," Kristalina Georgieva said.

On Monday, the White House said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will not participate in G20 events during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank session this week in which Russian representatives are present. Later, media reported that G7 countries are not pursuing a full boycott of G20 meetings which will take place this week.

In March, President Joe Biden demanded that Russia be removed from the group of the world's largest economies. (ANI/Sputnik)

