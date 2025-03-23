Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel reported a sharp increase in the number of wounded security personnel on Sunday morning, ahead of its first international rehabilitation conference on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Israeli Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division, more than 78,000 wounded individuals are currently receiving care, including 16,000 who have been admitted since Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023.

Among those wounded, 66 per cent are reserve soldiers, and more than half (51 per cent) are between 18 and 30 years old. Seven percent of the injured are women. Approximately 10,900 are coping with physical injuries, while half of those treated are suffering from psychological trauma. Around 2,900 individuals have sustained both physical and mental injuries.

The severity of injuries varies, with 6 per cent classified as moderate and 4 per cent as severe. Seventy-two wounded individuals have undergone amputations and received prosthetic limbs.

The Ministry of Defense estimates that the average annual cost of treating and supporting a war-wounded individual is approximately NIS 150,000 (USD 40,300). By 2030, the division is expected to be responsible for about 100,000 disabled IDF veterans, with half suffering from psychological conditions.

Additionally, 8,300 individuals who sustained injuries in past conflicts have sought recognition for their disabilities.

The first international conference of the ministry's Rehabilitation Division will be held on Tuesday at Tel Aviv University, with the participation of representatives from over 20 countries, including medical and rehabilitation experts from militaries, defense ministries, and health ministries around the world.

The upcoming international conference will provide a platform for discussing rehabilitation strategies and strengthening global partnerships in veteran care.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

