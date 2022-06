Washington, Jun 8 (AP) The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's house in Maryland.

The man was arrested around 1:50 am Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v Wade, the court's landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia. (AP)

