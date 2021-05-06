Washington, May 6 (PTI) After two members of the Indian delegation tested positive for COVID-19, a State Department official has said no member of the American delegation attending the G-7 meeting in the UK is at risk.

"We certainly understand that there are members of the Indian delegation to the G7 that have tested positive for COVID-19, and at the same time we send our well wishes for good health and a speedy recovery along the way," Jalina Porter, the principal deputy spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday. The US delegation, she said, was advised by the UK public health professionals that their stringent masking as well as social distancing and daily testing protocols will permit them to continue the meeting with the G7 activities as planned.

"At this time, we don't have reason to believe that any of our delegation is at risk, and we'll also continue to follow along those specific guidelines of public health professionals moving forward,” Porter said.

Two members of the Indian delegation attending the G-7 meeting in London tested positive for COVID-19. After this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting virtually.

India is not a member of G-7. Britain, which chairs the group of seven nations, had invited India to attend the first face-to-face meeting.

