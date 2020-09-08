Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly in past 7 days, Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal claimed on Tuesday.

In last 24 hours, a total of 2,287 corona virus infected patients were discharged from various hospital and isolation centers around the nation, Health Ministry announced in its regular press briefing.

Also Read | Guiseppe Fanara, Sicilian Mafia Boss, Swallows Guard’s Finger at Rome’s Rebibbia Prison During Inspection.

"The number of people getting discharged is on rising trend. A total of 2,287 have been discharged in last 24 hours while the number of new infection stands at 902 in the same period. Recovery rate now stands at 68.5 per cent and it is rising on daily basis. This shows that we are heading to improving situation," Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population said on Tuesday's daily briefing.

Recovery rate of Himalayan Nation had continued to slide to less than 55 percent by the end of August but it has increased significantly from the starting of this month.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Indian-Origin Professor Sumi Biswas' UK Firm, SpyBiotech, Strikes Pact With India.

On Tuesday alone, a total of 2287 people were discharged whereas on Monday number stood 1814, Sunday-1566, Saturday- 1354, Friday-917, Thursday-1112 and Wednesday 768.

A total of 32964 people have successfully recovered from the virus till 8th of September while the number of active cases also stands at 14 Thousand 4 Hundred and 68. Nepal has recorded a total of 48138 which also includes 306 fatalities out of which 6 occurred in last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

In a sign of recovery, a total of 6 districts of the Himalayan Nation host zero number of active cases as of September 8 along with the number of district hosting more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 has also slashed.

Taplejung, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla host zero cases of COVID-19 while Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi hosts active cases exceeding 500 in number.

Despite the improvements seen over the week, the Ministry also has warned people not to flaunt the safety protocols and exercise high caution. Though the number of recovery and cases from around the nation has continued to decline, capital Kathmandu still is witnessing surge in cases.

On Tuesday, Kathmandu recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases while Bhaktapur recorded 58 and Lalitpur recorded 38 new cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)