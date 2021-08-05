London [UK], August 5 (ANI): The United Kingdom will move India from 'red' to 'amber' list on August 8, according to the information available on the UK government website.

The UK on Wednesday (local time) issued the latest COVID-19 travel update. "India will move to the amber list 4 am, Sunday 8 August (local time)," UK government said.

According to the amber list rules, before travelling to England you must take a COVID-19 test - "you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England."

"On your arrival in England, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8."

Meanwhile, you do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you arrive in England if you are either: "fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas", or "under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK part of a UK-approved vaccine trial."

Earlier in the month of April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list".

India on Wednesday reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases, 36,668 recoveries and 562 deaths in 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,17,69,132 including 3,09,33,022 discharges and 4,25,757 deaths.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,10,353, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 2.31 per cent, the weekly positivity rate at 2.36 per cent, and the recovery is at 97.37 per cent. (ANI)

