Rome [Italy], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): COVID-19 vaccination has made it possible to avoid 12,000 deaths in Italy, according to a study conducted by scientists of Italy's Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The study's preprint, posted on one of the specialized medical websites, has been signed by the most prominent experts on COVID-19, head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Silvio Brusaferro and head of the disease prevention department at Italy's Ministry of Health Giovanni Rezza.

Also Read | New US Travel Advisory Urges Citizens to Reconsider Travelling to India.

The authors of the study show that the negative effect of the spread of the Delta strain was completely eliminated by vaccination in July and August 2021. In the absence of a vaccination campaign from December 27, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the number of deaths due to infection would have been higher by 12,100, a description of the study says. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)