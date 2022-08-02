Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 (ANI): Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe made a special request to the people of the country to resort to vaccination as soon as possible amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the island nation, in a special statement today.The Ministry of Health has issued health guidelines paying special attention to the issue as Wickremesinghe instructed the citizens to resort to vaccine jabs to curb the spread of the Covid epidemic in the country.

Regarding the Covid and monkeypox epidemic, Wickremesinghe stated, "In July, the number of Covid patients increased to 1,616 with 35 deaths as 28 of these occurred after July 18. Looking at this, one more thing is visible the Covid vaccine should be given immediately."

The number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing again. 1,731 Covid patients were reported in April. There were 26 Covid deaths. That situation decreased to 472 patients in May. 13 deaths were reported, he said.

Stating further, Wickremesinghe said that 17 million were vaccinated in the first round and in the second round, it was reduced to 14 million. Notably, 8 million people received the Covid vaccine in the third round whereas only 22,623 people have been vaccinated in the 4th round.

The number of vaccinations for the third and fourth times has decreased, especially in the Western Province. Therefore, people should be re-directed for vaccination, the Presidential Media Division said quoting Wickremesinghe.

"There are currently 8 million vaccines in Sri Lanka. It can be used till October. Those 8 million vaccines cannot be completed in October. Therefore, a part has to be given to another country. The vaccine was brought for you. Therefore, I request all those who have not received the vaccine to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Wickremesinghe said.

The President also underlined that the Ministry of Health has focused on the monkeypox epidemic as well however it has not arrived in Sri Lanka yet.

"The first step has been taken to prevent the disease from coming to Sri Lanka. Plans are being made to provide treatment if needed. At this time think about health and act. I request all parties not to give another chance to the Covid epidemic in this country," Presidential Media Division stated. (ANI)

