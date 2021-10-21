Abuja [Nigeria], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A group of armed criminals has kidnapped at least 30 people on a roadway in the western Nigerian state of Niger, media reported.

The civilians were kidnapped from a bus and two other vehicles, the Channels Television broadcaster reported.

The criminals opened fire on the roadway several times to intimidate local residents before kidnapping people.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ANI/Sputnik)

