London, Jun 12 (PTI) Britain has set up crisis teams in Delhi and London to support the families of those aboard the Air India Flight 171, which crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed Parliament.

In an urgent statement in the House of Commons, Lammy noted that British nationals were on board the aircraft, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew.

While the minister did not specify any numbers in Parliament, it has been reported that 53 of the passengers on board were British nationals.

“My thoughts and I'm sure those of the entire House are with those who have been affected by the tragic plane crash in India this morning,” Lammy told MPs.

“We know that British nationals were on board and I can confirm that the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) is working urgently with local authorities to support British nationals and their families, and has stood up a crisis team in both Delhi and in London,” he said.

His statement followed Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, opening the business of the day by updating Parliament on the “devastating” crash.

“I start by saying that the thoughts of the whole House and the government will be with the families of those travelling on flight AI171 from Ahmedabad in India to London Gatwick, which has reportedly crashed,” said Powell.

“This is an unfolding story, and it will undoubtedly be causing a huge amount of worry and concern to the many families and communities here and those waiting for the arrival of their loved ones. We send our deepest sympathies and thoughts to all those families, and the government will provide all the support that they can to those affected in India and in this country,” she said.

It was followed by several members of Parliament from across parties expressing their shock and support in the Commons.

“As co-chair of the India All-Party Parliamentary Group, may I express my condolences to the families affected both in this country and in India. I cannot imagine what they are going through, and I thank the Leader of the House for offering her support and the support of this government,” said British Indian Labour MP Jeevun Sandher.

Gujarati-origin Independent MP Shockat Adam stated: “As a person of Gujarati heritage and an MP who represents a large number of Gujarati constituents, I, too, would like to express my shock, horror and sympathies over the devastating news coming out of India.

“Like the rest of the House, I pray and hope beyond hope for some good news.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer had issued a statement to express his solidarity with India following the crash.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.

Opposition Conservative Party MP Shivani Raja, who represents the heavily Gujarati heritage constituency in the city of Leicester, said she was “absolutely horrified” following the news.

“This is a truly heartbreaking situation, and one that I am following closely. My team and I are looking into what we can do to help. I'm praying for the safety of the passengers and crew, and their families today,” she said.

