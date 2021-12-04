Panama City, Dec 4 (AP) A court has imposed Panama's maximum sentence of 50 years in prison on seven members of a cult who killed a woman and six children in a religious rite in a remote part of the Central American nation.

The court in Bocas del Toro province on Friday sentenced two other members of the New Light of God cult to 47 years in prison each.

Also Read | Cessna 185 Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Paraguay, 3 Dead.

The cult had operated for about three years in the Ngabe Bugle hamlet of El Terron on Panama's Caribbean coast, but villagers said it had changed after one member had a vision telling the lay preachers they had been "annointed" to exterminate unbelievers.

On Jan. 13, 2020, the group summoned a number of villagers to its improvised church in a long wooden shed.

Also Read | India Exemplary in Publishing Its Foreign Exchange Market Intervention, Says US Treasury.

One of the 14 people rescued from the church the next day, Dina Blanco, said she had gone with her 9-year-old daughter, who had epilepsy, her 15-year-old son and her father.

When they arrived, they were told not to open their eyes, and to grab each others' hands and pray.

“I felt something hit my head, and then I don't what happened to me," she told The Associated Press last year. “I dropped to my knees.”

Authorities said cult members used Bibles, cudgels and machetes to hit the congregants, some of whom were forced to strip, and walk across glowing embers.

The dead included Blanco's daughter, her pregnant neighbour and five of the woman's children. Their bodies were slung into hammocks and dumped in a freshly dug common grave in the village cemetery.

The village of about 300 people is largely cut off from the outside world.

Residents must walk hours along steep and muddy narrow roads to hail boats that can transport them along a river to other villages that have electricity, telephones, health clinics and a police presence. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)