Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 28 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika said culture is one of a "binding forces" between the two nations due to the extensive people-to-people contacts.

In an interview on Good Morning Kuwait, Swaika said, "Culture you rightly said is one of the very-very strong points when you talk of India, you talk of culture and this culture has been one of the binding forces between our two countries because of the extensive people-to-people contacts. So, as you yourself mentioned there's a lot of similarities between, even the words we speak like you say kitab, we also say in Hindi kitab, kursi and so on."

"There are so much similarities between our cuisines. You like so much of biryani, then samosa, chai. All these are very very what we also say and what we eat and drink. Similarly, I think whether it is performing arts, whether it is music or even the Indian films, they are so hugely popular. They were popular in yesteryear, then I think KTV shows it every week and the young generation of Kuwait, they are fascinated with Bollywood," he added.

He spoke about his recent visit to the national museum and stated that Al-Sabah Mughal collection is all what was during the Mughal period in India.

"I recently visited the national museum and I could see there are many artefacts which are related to India and in fact, the Al-Sabah Mughal collection is all what was during the Mughal period in India. So, there are I think every facet of culture that is a strong linkage and we are happy that there is so much of wide appreciation in Kuwait but much of the culture happens on its own because it's a people-to-people linkage but as government I think both sides are promoting it," Indian envoy said.

Adarsh Swaika said that India and Kuwait have cultural exchange programme between two nations and noted that there are various activities taking place under it. He said that India is looking forward to participate in Summer Festival in Kuwait.

"We have the cultural exchange programme between the two countries under which various activities can take place. We had a very big festival of India in March this year when we had three troupes coming in. First time a Sufi troupe was there, Rajasthani folk dance and classical music. So, the effort is to participate in more and more cultural festivals in each other's country," Swaika said in an interview on Good Morning Kuwait.

"We are looking forward to participate in your Summer Festival which is coming I think in September and we are also looking forward to Kuwaiti participation in our international festivals in October, November in India. So, I think the effort on both sides is to see that culture remains a binding force," he added.

Speaking about the ties between two nations, Adarsh Swaika said that the two nations have a long history. Swaika said that he thinks that India and Kuwait have "excellent relationship" across sectors. He noted that India and Kuwait are keen to develop ties between two nations.

"You are very right when you say that India and Kuwait have a long-long history. Yes, I think these two countries share a very-very strong bonds of history and this has continued in the present times. So, I would say the relationship what we had, I would say the historical relationship is the building block for a new relationship. And to my mind what could be a more poignant fact is that Indian rupee was legal tender in Kuwait for almost one and half centuries," Adarsh Swaika said.

Adarsh Swaika stressed that the two nations need more diversification in economic area, more people-to-people contacts, particularly on the younger generation side. He said that it has been a pleasure for him to witness the warmth and hospitality among people in Kuwait.

"So, even if you see in the present time whether the relationship is political, economic, culture or people-to-people contacts, I think we have excellent relationship across sectors and the whole effort is to build upon the relationship. See, there is never a hundred per cent in a relationship," Adarsh Swaika said in the interview.

"So, there is always scope and I think both sides are keen to develop this relationship. What we need is more diversification in economic area, what we need is more people-to-people contacts, particularly on the younger generation side. So, there is a lot of work to do for both the sides but I can tell you as an ambassador of India to Kuwait...it has been a pleasure to see such warmth and hospitality from the Kuwaiti people," he added.

Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally warm and friendly relations, rooted in history and people-to-people contact. The year 2020-2021 marked 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Kuwait, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Until 1961, Indian Rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. (ANI)

