Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Two Pakistani boxers, who were part of the country's contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022, have gone missing in the UK, in what is now suspected to be an attempt to stay in the country.

Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah were scheduled to return tomorrow but they did not report to the team management, The News International newspaper reported.

Also Read | Russian Authorities Raid Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova's Home for Discrediting Army.

The Pakistani contingent has now departed for home without them, the report said citing sources.

Pakistan authorities have now approached the England government to locate the missing boxers.

Also Read | China Again Threatens To Take Taiwan by Force if Necessary.

According to the News, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to probe the matter.

Both of the missing boxers met with their colleagues last time at breakfast on Tuesday, the Pakistan newspaper citing sources.

After the athletes did not report to the coach at a given time, the authorities broke the locks of their rooms and found that their luggage was inside the room but they were missing.

This news comes after several members of crisis-hit Sri Lanka's Commonwealth Games contingent in Birmingham have disappeared. Three of them, however, were later traced by the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)