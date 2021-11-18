Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): India-Taiwan bilateral relations have been expanding in recent times with collaboration in the field of the Cyber Security arena.

To further strengthen the relations between the two countries, Professor Chin Tsan Wang, Director of Science and Technology, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India is focused on establishing a win-win solution for both the countries through promotion and cooperation on the regional platform, be it South Asian or Indo-Pacific partnerships.

Participating in a session on 'Cyber Security and Related Research Applications' at the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021', Tsan mentioned that "like India, Taiwan has also started various initiatives to revive post-COVID crisis in the field of economy."

He stated that developments in science and technology are inevitable in such initiatives.

"The world is changing in the AI age, so setting a safe cyber security is necessary", he said, further expressing Taiwan's interest in collaborating with India to increase respective research applications in the field of cyber security.

"Partnering with Taiwanese companies is an easy way to build up cyber-infrastructure effectively, by setting up research organisations, training centres, and innovation hubs in both countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Yi-Lang Tsai, who is a Researcher and Division Director at National Center for High-Performance Computing also discussed the cyber range designs for the defence of national critical infrastructure.

Listing the initiatives of Taiwan, Tsai mentioned their country's Security Operation Center that primarily carries out research on cyber security and provides related services.

He explained about the large-scale 'threat detection system' including Hybrid Intrusion Detection System, which uses distributed Honeynet system for sensor deployment and data collection.

He added that Taiwan's high-performance computing platform takes about 90 seconds to set up, which makes its security information techniques top-notch.

The session also stressed conducting Cyber Defence Exercises (CDX) and improving hands-on training and challenge platforms for students which would be useful for human skill development in the field. (ANI)

