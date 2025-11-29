Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Colombo on Saturday set up an emergency help desk at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport to assist Indian citizens stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe air traffic disruptions that continue to affect flights.

"@IndiainSL is assisting stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. In the wake of severe air traffic disruptions, Indian passengers facing difficulties are being provided food, water and other assistance, "High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote on X.

Sri Lanka has appealed for international assistance as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 123, with another 130 reported missing, Al Jazeera reported.

The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes across the country, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Indian aircraft delivered more than 20 tonnes of essential relief material along with teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The teams have been positioned to assist Sri Lankan authorities with search and rescue operations and with immediate humanitarian support in affected areas.

"#OperationSagarBandhu standing strong with the people of! Two aircraft carrying 20+ tonnes of relief supplies and NDRF teams landed in Colombo early this morning, ready to support ongoing search and rescue efforts across," High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote on X.

Although Cyclone Ditwah was heading towards neighbouring India to the north on Saturday, more landslides have hit the central district of Kandy, 115km (70 miles) east of the capital Colombo, with the main access road under water at several locations.

DMC Director-General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations had been strengthened with the deployment of thousands of members of the army, navy and air force as he announced the latest casualty figures, as per Al Jazeera.

"Relief operations with the help of the armed forces are underway," Kotuwegoda told reporters in Colombo.

Flooding prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for those living along the banks of the Kelani River, which flows into the Indian Ocean from Colombo.

India was the first to respond, sending two planeloads of relief supplies. At the same time, an Indian warship already in Colombo on a previously planned goodwill visit donated its rations to help victims. (ANI)

