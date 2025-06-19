Prague, Jun 19 (AP) Czech police say they have detained three suspects who allegedly treated patients in a fake dental clinic without a proper licence or professional training.

Police in a statement Wednesday said dozens of people visited the clinic after the family of three opened it at their home in the town of Havlíckuv Brod, some 100 kilometres southeast of Prague, two years ago. The trio made 4 million Czech koruna (USD 185,000) before they were detained earlier this month.

The three have pleaded guilty to charges including running an illegal business, attempted bodily harm, stealing and illegal production and handling of narcotics, psychotropic substances and poison. They face up to eight years in prison.

Police say the 22-year-old son consulted the internet to do procedures, including extractions, while his 50-year-old mother, a nurse by profession, worked as his assistant and provided materials. The 44-year-old father made prosthetic devices.

The regional Denik newspaper said the clinic was reported by a dentist who was approached by a patient who suffered from complications after treatment. (AP)

