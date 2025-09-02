Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi announced the official opening of submissions for the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion - Damj.

The award was launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Applications will remain open until September 30, 2025, through the official award website: www.Damj.gov.ae.

"Damj" is the first award of its kind in the region dedicated to recognizing leading institutions that champion inclusive practices for people of determination. It forms a key part of Abu Dhabi's comprehensive strategy for people of determination, which aims to foster an inclusive society characterized by accessibility and equal opportunities.

Dr Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: "The Damj Award is a powerful force for advancing a society that values potential over limitations. We strive to cultivate an institutional culture that recognises inclusion as a collective responsibility--one that requires clear vision, active collaboration, and genuine commitment to meaningful change. Through this award, we shine a spotlight on initiatives that move beyond partial solutions, championing empowerment to achieve lasting, comprehensive inclusion within policies and institutional practices.

"Through this award, we seek to foster a spirit of institutional innovation and highlight successful models that can be scaled and replicated across the emirate. We believe that recognition is not merely about achievement, but a means to inspire positive change and enhance cross-sector collaboration in building a more inclusive and equitable future for all members of society.

To strengthen their applications, participating entities are encouraged to align their initiatives clearly with the award's pillars and provide strong evidence of the impact, sustainability, and institutional integration. Submissions should reflect accessible practices and demonstrate how efforts can be scaled or sustained over time.

By participating, Damj Award offers organisations the chance to enhance their reputation, demonstrate commitment to inclusion, and align with Abu Dhabi's vision for a more accessible society. The award opens doors to recognition, collaboration, and long-term impact across sectors.

Entities are encouraged to participate and take this opportunity to showcase their role in building a more inclusive Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

