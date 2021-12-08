Jakarta [Indonesia], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from the eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia's island of Java has risen to 39 and 105 others were injured, the Lumajang District Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday.

"A total of 23 people were seriously injured, and 82 others slightly wounded," the agency's head of the rehabilitation and reconstruction division Joko Sambang said, adding that the injured are receiving medical treatment in nearby health facilities.

In addition, thousands of houses were damaged by the volcanic ash and many people have been evacuated to safer places.Sambang said that the evacuation process was very difficult due to the hot volcanic ash.

Semeru volcano erupted on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. local time with the worst hit areas in Pronojiwo sub-district. (ANI/Xinhua)

