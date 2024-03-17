Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 (ANI): Prominent activist and spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, has lambasted the Pakistan at the United Nations for 'inflicting atrocities' on the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

While speaking at the ongoing 55th United Nations Human Rights Council Session, the UKPNP leader expressed concerns about the grim human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Also Read | No Additional Budget To Settle USD 1.8 Billion Dues of Chinese Power Plants: Cash-Strapped Pakistan Assures IMF.

"We are deeply concerned about the grim human rights situation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), where the people are deprived of their economic, social, cultural, civil, and political rights. Additionally, fundamental liberties such as freedom of expression, speech, movement, and assembly have been restricted and undermined," he said.

He added, "Pakistan bars political parties that do not endorse Jammu & Kashmir's accession to Pakistan. In order to apply for government jobs or run in the elections, one must declare their loyalty to Pakistan. Similar rules prevail in Gilgit Baltistan."

Also Read | US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed by Unidentified Assailants in Boston, Body Found Inside Car Within Forest.

Throughout Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, people are protesting against the exploitation of natural resources, load shedding, and illegal electricity taxes.

The government is using oppressive measures to silence the voices of natives by filing fabricated cases, labelling them as foreign agents, and anti-state, and jailing them, he said.

Lambasting the Pakistani administration for violently using the laws of blasphemy, Khan said, "Blasphemy-related violence against religious minorities, threats to journalists, media persons, and human rights defenders are common. Article 13 of the UDHR grants the right to freedom of movement. Unfortunately, the people of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir have been forcibly divided, and their freedom of movement has been restricted across the Line of Control since 1947."

Moreover, he emphasised that the arbitrary borders imposed have resulted in tension, violence, ongoing conflicts, and disputes.

"The forced division has badly affected the lives, social structures, cultural heritage, economy, and politics of the region. Religious intolerance and hatred further divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir, generating more extremism, violence, and terrorism," he added.

He demanded the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission to PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, and Pakistan to assess the state of human rights in these areas and "ensure Islamabad respects all human rights covenants and its international obligations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)