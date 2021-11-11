New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met with Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma, a day after the latter was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army.

"Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma met with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today," Office of the Raksha Mantri informed in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

"Pleased to receive General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army. His visit underlines the closeness of our relationship," the EAM tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (ANI)

