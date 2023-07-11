New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Canadian Member of Parliament Chandrakanth Arya on Tuesday. Arya requested EAM to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) between Canada and India.

"Glad to meet Chandrakanth Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada. Value his contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and Canada," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The Canadian MP also took to Twitter and gave insights into his discussions with Jaishankar.

Both leaders discussed Canada-India relations. Arya requested EAM to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement between Canada and India.

ChandraKanth Arya also mentioned that earlier, he had a good conversation with the High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay.

He also met a team of experts at the Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) including former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria.

He also had separate discussions with Indo-Canadian Business Chamber CEO Nadira Hamid and Canadian Senior Trade Commissioner in India Annabelle Larouche on issues related to Canada and India trade relations specifically on prospects and issues.

He further wrote that his visit to India has been informative and productive. (ANI)

