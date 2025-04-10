Washington, Apr 10 (AP) Senate Democrats are asking for the US Office of Government Ethics to look into whether anyone benefited financially from advanced knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to back down on tariffs to most countries on Wednesday.

The Republican president said on social media on Wednesday morning that it was a “great time to buy,” then announced less than four hours later that nearly all tariffs would be paused for 90 days. It caused the stock market to soar.

Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona released a letter this morning to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Jamieson Greer, the acting director of the ethics office, asking for “an urgent inquiry into whether President Trump, his family, or other members of the administration engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions.”

While Democrats don't have power to force the investigation, they are hoping the demands direct scrutiny at the issue. (AP)

