Four green strategic partnerships were announced and signed between Indo-Danish companies at IIT Madras on Wednesday. (Image Credit: IIT Madras Research Park Twitter)

Chennai, (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1, (ANI): India and Denmark signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to take forward the Green Strategic Partnership.

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and signed four MoUs on Next Generation fuels and Energy Systems.

Also Read | Detroit: Repeated Sex Offender Covicted for Sending Sexually Explicit Texts to Minor.

IIT Madras will collaborate with Danish researchers on a project on the hydrogen economy. The second project pertains to cement decarbonisation.

Signing of Indo-Danish projects with IIT Research park was announced. Four MoUs- Efficient Cost saving grid friendly Power Converter;Drinking water for coastal Regions using renewable energy; Towards Decarbonisation of cement industry model based Optimization of a Pyrolysis Technology for flexible use of waste fuels; Energy Consortium Membership Agreement.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Spain: Adopted Pitbull Mauls Elderly Woman to Death in Her Own Home in Valencia.

The Energy Delegation visited IIT Madras Research Park, where a session on next-generation fuels and energy systems was held.

Lars Aagaard, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Government of Denmark, said "Denmark is paving the way for investments in new technologies, which must scale. We see a great potential in sharing mutual knowledge with India and its engineers, which can help in implementing these technologies."

Denmark's Crown Prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Danish Ministers.

The Danish government launched a multi-layered strategic programme to support India's green and sustainable development as well as to deepen trade links between the two nations in the water and energy sectors.

The Danish team highlighted strategies, technological advancements, and the most recent information on energy and water during the tour in order to assist India in becoming carbon neutral.

Regarding energy, Denmark is a global pioneer in the green transition and has a lot to offer in terms of renewable energy sources like wind, green hydrogen, and bioenergy, as well as energy efficiency at a green energy transition that is both efficient and affordable.

Given that India is presently the fourth-largest onshore wind market worldwide in terms of cumulative installed capacity, Denmark and India will also explore offshore wind strategies.

Tamil Nadu has identified 15 offshore locations to establish wind turbines.

"Denmark is collaborating to establish the first wind farm offshore in Tamil Nadu," Aagaard added.

Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Denmark was also present at the event as Chief Guest. Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity V Senthibalajai, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu also took part in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)