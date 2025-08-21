By Vishu Adhanar

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Calling healthcare an "obvious place to strengthen cooperation" between India and Denmark, Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen on Thursday said his country's expertise and world-class companies could play a crucial role in supporting India's growing needs in the sector.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of FITT FORWARD 2025 Tech showcase at the IIT Delhi, Kristensen praised India's entrepreneurial spirit and the quality of research being translated into startups.

"Healthcare is an area where Denmark has a lot to offer. We have world-class companies and India has significant needs, so it is an obvious place to strengthen our cooperation," Kristensen told ANI, underscoring the scope for joint efforts in building solutions for India's growing healthcare requirements.

The envoy also stressed that Denmark's global leadership in the green transition could complement India's large-scale ambitions.

"In Denmark, we have experience not only in upscaling but also integrating renewable energy into our grid. India has already made impressive progress in solar, but going forward, integration becomes the real challenge. That's where Denmark can help--how to do it in a cost-efficient way. India has the scale, and if you can scale, costs come down," he said.

Kristensen noted that the bilateral partnership is already expanding beyond trade and investment into innovation and research. Over 220 Danish companies are currently operating in India, employing more than one lakh people, and many are planning to step up investments.

Pointing to Denmark's position among the world's top 10 innovative economies, he said that collaboration with Indian startups has emerged as a strong pillar of the relationship. The Tech Innovation Centre in Bengaluru is facilitating cooperation between Danish and Indian startups, and next week, Copenhagen will host the India-Nordic Startup Summit, which will see participation from several Indian firms.

"With India's scale and Denmark's expertise, our partnership has the potential to deliver solutions not only for our two countries but also for the world," Kristensen said, adding that he sensed a "strong commitment" from Danish companies to strengthen ties with India. (ANI)

