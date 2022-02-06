Dhaka/Islamabad/Colombo, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, top leadership of South Asian countries said on Sunday as they paid their tribute to the "empress of music" who "touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice".

Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts everyday and who will forever be counted as one of India's greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.

In a message of condolence, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work.

"A great void has been created in the subcontinent's musical arena with the demise of the 'Sur Samraggi (empress of music)'," Hasina said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate message, President Abdul Hamid also expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death of the legendary singer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on a four-day visit to China, said, "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Expressing his condolences on Mangeshkar's demise, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said India's "Queen of Music" "touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice".

Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, he tweeted, sharing a photograph of the legendary singing icon.

Mourning her demise, Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said, "Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language'".

Expressing his deepest condolences to her family and the people of India, the prime minister, the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said Mangeshkar's memory will live through her music.

Lanka's main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar's family.

“Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans,” he tweeted.

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari recalled the contribution of "genius" Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs," Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language.

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to genius Lata Mangeshkar with extraordinary talent," she added.

Dubbed as the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar has lent her voice to many songs in Nepali films, including blockbuster 'Maitighar' which features yesteryear bollywood actress Mala Sinha in the lead role with Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani.

In a Facebook post, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he is shocked by the news of the demise of Mangeshkar, "who has given her voice to dozens of popular Nepali songs".

"I pay heartfelt tribute on her demise and extend condolences to her family," he wrote.

