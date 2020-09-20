Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Unknown gunmen in Afghanistan's Paktika province have shot dead Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the executive director of the Yusuf Khel district, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, the incident took place as Etemadi was on his way home. Unidentified individuals opened fire, killing the executive director.

Also Read | TikTok Ban in US Delayed by One Week Till September 27.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene and investigating the murder, Aryan added.

Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen also shot dead the deputy head of the provincial council of Afghanistan's Paktia province, Ayub Gharwal, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik.

Also Read | Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha | Uproar by Congress MPs Over YSRCP MP VV Reddy’s ‘Middlemen’ Remark: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 20, 2020.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for either incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)