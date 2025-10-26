Washington DC [US], October 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump, along with Cambodia and Thailand, are going to sign the 'great peace deal' between the Southeast Asian countries in Malaysia, the US president informed while aboard Air Force One. President Trump also condoled the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother.

The US president will land in Malaysia on Sunday, where he will attend the 47th ASEAN summit and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

"I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The long-standing border dispute between the two countries escalated in July this year when, over five days, troops clashed, claiming lives and displacing thousands of people on both sides.

A ceasefire, mediated by Malaysia, was implemented in late July 2025, and ASEAN observers, coordinated by Malaysia, are monitoring the truce.

However, on October 23, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to advance efforts to demarcate their shared boundary following a two-day special meeting of the Joint Commission held in Chanthaburi in Thailand.

The joint statement was released after the Cambodia-Thai Joint Commission on Demarcation for the Land Boundary (JBC) was held on October 21-22 and reached several key agreements aimed at advancing and expediting the land demarcation process, according to local media reports from both countries.

The two sides have agreed to several immediate actions, confirming that they have assigned the Joint Technical Survey Committee (JTSC) to immediately replace 15 Boundary Pillars at locations and with specifications agreed upon by both sides, the statement read by Bernama news agency.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has also said both sides are moving closer to finalising the Declaration of Thailand-Cambodia Relations aimed at resolving the border situation. "The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders," Sihasak was cited as saying in the Nation.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, while releasing the joint statement on the Thai-Cambodia JBC that concluded in Chanthaburi on October 22, said the meeting was conducted "in an atmosphere of friendship and cordiality," reflecting the two nations' shared commitment to advancing the ongoing demarcation of their common land boundary through peaceful dialogue and technical cooperation as per Khmer Times.

The Cambodian delegation was led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Cambodian side, while the Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Thai side.

Cambodia and Thailand have been locked in a decades-long disagreement over the jurisdiction of various non-demarcated areas along their shared land border, which stretches more than 800 kilometres. A central part of the dispute has been competing claims of ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, which are perched on the Dangrek Mountains that form a natural border between Cambodia and Thailand.

In 2011, severe clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces in the vicinity of the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths. This prompted the UN Security Council to hold a private meeting on February 14, 2011, and to issue a press statement on the same day. (ANI)

