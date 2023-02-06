Islamabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that if India dared to cast an evil eye on Pakistan, his nuclear-armed nation has the power to crush it under its feet.

He made the remarks while addressing the Legislative Assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday on the occasion of the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to express support for Kashmiris.

"Pakistan is a nuclear power and India cannot look at us with an evil eye. We have the power to take it out and crush it under our feet," Sharif said.

The prime minister also expressed unflinching support for the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause...," he said.

Sharif apparently used the occasion to talk tough on India to win local support as his party was defeated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last month in an interview with a Dubai-based channel, the Prime Minister had said that after three wars with India, Pakistan has learnt its lesson and now wants peace with its neighbour.

"We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace," he had said.

