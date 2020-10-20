Antananarivo [Madagascar], October 20 (ANI): Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti discussed their passion for music in an online conversation organised by the Embassy of India and hosted by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros.

The conversation started with Kavita Krishnamurti explaining how, in spite of coming from a non-musical family, she drove towards music as she grew up. She mentioned that as a young girl it was her dream to be in the Indian Foreign Service and travel across the world. Dr L Subramaniam spoke about the influence of his father who was a violinist and a visionary that drove him towards the violin.

Also Read | Google Sued for Antitrust Violations, Justice Department Files Landmark Antitrust Case Against Tech Giant.

Both of them mentioned about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives and how music has been a source of positivity during such tough times. They are working towards raising funds for music artistes who have lost jobs in the pandemic.

They talked about the global fusion music and the compositions they did like Bharat Symphony, Earth Anthem, the latest release of Navratri album by Kavita Krishnamurti and the forthcoming Beyond Borders symphony which is scheduled to release later this month.

Also Read | UK Govt Sets Deadline for Manchester to Accept Strict COVID-19 Restrictions.

Kavita Krishnamurti spoke about her journey beyond Bollywood to different parts of the world, being part of the World Fusion Music and singing with orchestras.

They also explained the need for bringing the world together through art and expressed their desire to collaborate with artists from Madagascar. They discussed their long journey in the music world and interactions with global artists.

They also took questions from the participants where Malagasy music lovers expressed their love for Indian music and gratitude towards the speakers.

Dr Subramaniam shared the work of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival's role in bringing world music to India and taking Indian music to the world for 30 years. The festival has presented celebrated artists from around the world including Lord Menuhin, Al Jarreau, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Solo Cissokho as well as major symphony orchestras.

He is also the founder of Subramaniam Academy of Performing Art (SAPA) led by Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam, which aims to bring music to the lives of children and over 30,000 children in India presently are benefited by it.

The role of Lakshminarayana Global Centre of Excellence which was started by Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti offers BA and MA in music gives a holistic approach to bridging the gap between the gurukul system and university education in India where the performance aspect is emphasised along with global music education.

The event ended with the Ambassador thanking both the artistes for given insightful thoughts on music and leading by example as an inspiring creative couple working together to make the world a better place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)