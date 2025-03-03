Mannheim, March 3: One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in western Germany, police said. A suspect is in custody. Police in the German city of Mannheim asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes. Other details were not immediately available.

Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes. Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city center, but a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation.” Germany Federal Election 2025: Conservative CDU/CSU Alliance Wins Federal Poll, Show Exit Polls.

Car Rams Into Crowd in Germany, One Dead, Multiple Injured

🚨#BREAKING: Footage/Photos from the car ramming attack in Mannheim, Germany. What we know so far: 🔴 A black SUV drove in to a crowd 🔴 At least one person dead, Expected to rise 🔴 Numerous casualties at the scene 🔴 Large Police operation underway the area of the attack… pic.twitter.com/ybT8dpJLLT — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) March 3, 2025

Mannheim, population 326,000, lies about 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Frankfurt. Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told n-tv television that an “incident” occurred at around 12:15 p.m. in the Paradeplatz area of downtown Mannheim, triggering a large police deployment. He couldn't give details. Accident Caught on Camera Latur: Bus Overturns in Maharashtra While Saving Motorcyclist, 15-20 Injured, Viral Video Surfaces.

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianised street. Authorities pushed an alert on the Katwarn app telling people in Mannheim to avoid the city's downtown area due to a big police deployment. Katwarn is used by officials to communicate information about major emergencies such as thunderstorms, militant attacks or fires.