According to TV exit polls, Germany's conservatives have won the election. According to reports, Germany's conservative CDU/CSU alliance led by Friedrich Merz won Sunday's elections with between 28 and 29 per cent of the vote. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is also reported to be in second place with 19.5 to 20 per cent of the vote. Germany Election Results 2025: Opposition Leader Friedrich Merz Claims Victory for Conservatives As Exit Polls Put Far Right on Strong Showing.

Conservatives Win Germany's Federal Election, Says Exit Polls

BREAKING: Conservative CDU/CSU bloc wins Germany's federal election, far-right AfD in 2nd place - exit poll pic.twitter.com/eavDCnhlF3 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 23, 2025

