Dubai [UAE], March 14 (ANI/WAM): Dubai has been transformed into a vibrant spectacle of light and artistry for the holy month of Ramadan, with shimmering lanterns, intricate motifs, grand installations and light projections illuminating key streets and landmarks across the city.

From Jumeirah's bustling streets to Al Khawaneej's lively neighbourhoods, the emirate's festive displays have created a breathtaking atmosphere that reflects the values of unity, generosity, and cultural heritage.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 14: Albert Einstein, Simone Biles, Aamir Khan and Dan Crenshaw - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 14.

The festive decorations and unique light displays are a key highlight of the second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, launched under the directives and patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced that it has collaborated with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to bring these stunning displays and decorations to the city's public spaces, creating a festive atmosphere that delights residents and visitors while capturing the spirit of Ramadan.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 13: Mohammed Siraj, Nimrat Kaur, Varun Gandhi and Coco Gauff - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 13.

The initiative is part of 'Anwaar Dubai', a new Brand Dubai project dedicated to enhancing the city's visual landscape by adorning prominent streets, landmarks, and mosques with festive Ramadan decorations.

Other key partners in the initiative include the Dubai Municipality, Wasl Group, Dubai Holding, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Emaar, Majid Al Futtaim, and Al-Futtaim Group.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her gratitude to the participating entities for their efforts in decorating Dubai's key streets and landmarks. "Dubai's streets and landmarks are an integral part of its identity, and during Ramadan, we wanted to enhance their beauty in a way that reflects the spirit of the Holy Month. Lighting plays a powerful role in shaping the city's visual landscape, and through this initiative, we have introduced creative displays that not only highlight Dubai's charm but also create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors to experience the essence of Ramadan."

She added, "We worked with our partners to decorate Jumeirah Street, Al Khawaneej Street, and Za'abeel Palace Street, selecting designs that reflect the spirit of the Holy Month while showcasing the emirate's creativity and innovation. These festive illuminations add to the celebratory spirit of Ramadan and reflect the city's ongoing commitment to bringing joy to the community on every occasion. We are pleased to work closely with our partners on the second edition of #RamadanInDubai, which features initiatives and projects that align with the vision of 2025 as the 'Year of Community'."

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties, said, "Ramadan is a time of reflection, unity, and shared traditions, and Emaar is proud to contribute to the beautification of Dubai during this sacred month. Our collaboration with Brand Dubai on the #RamadanInDubai campaign enhances the city's joyful atmosphere and creates spaces that bring people together in celebration. The stunning light displays highlight Dubai's architectural beauty and reflect the spirit of generosity and togetherness that defines this special time of year."

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, Executive Director of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said, "RTA is proud to support the #RamadanInDubai campaign and contribute to major community and creative initiatives that enhance Dubai's urban landscape, highlight the beauty of its roads and public spaces, and reflect the emirate's spirit and modern identity. This initiative also upholds the values of generosity and celebrates the UAE's rich cultural and heritage traditions."

Al Ali added, "We are pleased to collaborate with Brand Dubai for the second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, reaffirming our commitment to creating an inviting environment that meets the expectations of residents and visitors, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan--a time that embodies social cohesion and fosters joy and unity. As part of the campaign, RTA has adorned several key streets across the emirate, including Jumeirah Road, Al Khawaneej Street, and Za'abeel Palace Street, extending from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Za'abeel Palace Tunnel."

Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Municipality, said, "As part of our collaboration with Brand Dubai on the #RamadanInDubai campaign this year, Dubai Municipality has illuminated the historic Clock Roundabout in Deira with artistic lighting displays featuring messages celebrating the Holy Month. These decorations reflect the unique festive atmosphere that fills Dubai during Ramadan and align with the Municipality's ongoing commitment to enhancing the beauty and appeal of the city's parks and public spaces."

Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Group Chief Executive Officer, Wasl Group, said that as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, Wasl Group has transformed its communities--including Wasl1, Wasl Village, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Karama, Wasl 51 and Dar Wasl--into dazzling showcases of Ramadan's spirit. "Wasl Group is committed to supporting Dubai's initiatives and sharing in the celebration of key cultural moments and festivities that highlight the values of the Holy Month," he said.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Brand Dubai to showcase the city's unique ambiance, bringing the traditions and joy of Ramadan to both residents and visitors. Through these celebrations across our communities and key destinations--including Global Village, Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Jumeirah--we aim to enrich Dubai's cultural vibrancy while fostering a sense of togetherness and shared tradition in the spirit of the Holy Month."

Suhaila Ghubash, VP - Events and Festivals, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, "Ramadan is a time of breathtaking sights and unforgettable experiences in Dubai. This year, the city shines brighter than ever with stunning decor and immersive displays, creating a mesmerising ambiance that reflects the spirit of the season. The return of 'Ramadan Reflections', first launched in 2023, further enhances the celebrations with captivating light and sound projections at DIFC, Al Seef, and Dubai Festival City Mall. These citywide transformations are a key part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with public and private sector entities. Together, our citywide activations, cultural experiences, and stunning visual storytelling ensure residents and visitors alike can fully immerse themselves in the warmth, beauty, and rich traditions of Ramadan in Dubai."

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, said, "Ramadan is a time for togetherness, and at Majid Al Futtaim, we are delighted to celebrate this special occasion. This year, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif are adorned with stunning Ramadan decorations and lights, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for all. From immersive decor to exciting shopping rewards, we remain committed to offering unique experiences that bring our community closer."

Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said, "At Dubai Festival City Mall, we are always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our visitors, and Ramadan is a particularly special time for the community. The festive lighting decorations add to the spirit of the season, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to come together. As a premium lifestyle destination, we remain committed to providing memorable moments that celebrate the cultural essence of the UAE."

Mahra Al Youha, Member of the Organising Committee for the #RamadanInDubai Campaign, said, "Brand Dubai has carefully designed the lighting installations to feature innovative designs while integrating modern and sustainable technology. Our goal with this project is to create a visually captivating experience that enhances the beauty of Dubai's streets and landmarks throughout the Holy Month."

The second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign aims to showcase the city's unique ambience and capture the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting authentic Emirati customs and traditions. The campaign is being implemented in partnership with a number of government, semi-government, and private sector entities in Dubai as part of a unified celebration of the Holy Month. By uniting the efforts of various entities in Dubai, the campaign enhances the collective experience of Ramadan celebrations, bringing its vibrance and joy to people across the city. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)