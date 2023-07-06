Dubai [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate market recorded 669 sales transactions worth AED2.91 billion on Thursday, in addition to 134 mortgage deals totalling AED268.19 million, and 89 gift deals amounting to AED101.47 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 567 villas and apartments worth AED 1.84 billion, and 102 land plots worth AED1.08 billion.

The mortgages included 104 villas and apartments worth AED 177.39 million and 30 land plots valued at AED 90.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 3.2 billion. (ANI/WAM)

