Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI/WAM): The Ramadan In Dubai campaign, concluded on Saturday on a high note capping a month-long celebration of the Holy Month.

The unique initiative, launched by the Dubai Media Council at the beginning of Ramadan, under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, brought together the public and private sectors for the first time in a grand celebration that highlighted Dubai's strong spirit of community and rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, the Dubai Media Council also announced the start of a new campaign titled #EidInDubai, which will build on the success and joyous celebrations of the #RamadanInDubai campaign to offer opportunities for residents and visitors to create treasured holiday memories with their loved ones.

The new campaign will once again bring the public and private sectors together to organise a range of public celebrations, events and activities, retail promotions and community initiatives that will reinforce Dubai's position as a leading destination for festive experiences.

The #RamadanInDubai campaign brought to the community the unique essence of the Holy Month through various events and activities, integrating Dubai's rich traditions with its modern character.

This year's Ramadan celebrations were marked by close collaboration between diverse stakeholders and the exceptional participation of the emirate's diverse community, reinforcing Dubai's status as a city of harmony, cultural diversity, and inclusivity.

The campaign's success was marked by around 6,000 events and activities, ranging from community iftars, fireworks displays and cultural shows to educational workshops and charitable initiatives. Strategic partnerships with key stakeholders across diverse sectors were instrumental in realising the vision behind the campaign.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all the partners and participants of the #RamadanInDubai campaign.

"This year's campaign has been a resounding success, bringing joy and festivity to both residents and visitors of Dubai. The campaign is a testament to the vision of our leadership to foster a tightly-knit community that celebrates its cultural heritage with pride.

The #RamadanInDubai campaign has not only enriched our social fabric but also raised Dubai's profile as a city that offers the world's most exceptional festive experiences.

"Coordinated by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the campaign's success was made possible by the strong synergy between public and private stakeholders, the enthusiastic participation of the community, and the seamless organisation of a diverse array of events.

This collective effort has truly showcased Dubai's capability to host celebrations that are both deeply traditional and innovatively modern, setting an example for how cultural festivities can be a powerful means of bringing a diverse urban community together."

She further said, "We now look forward to the #EidInDubai campaign, which has been designed not only to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al Fitr but also reflect the soul of our city - vibrant, inclusive, and cosmopolitan. It will showcase Dubai's unique character marked by diversity, creative experiences and cultural richness. The #EidInDubai campaign will provide another strong impetus to the leadership's vision to reinforce Dubai's status as the world's best city to live, work and visit."

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, extended her gratitude to all partners involved in the successful #RamadanInDubai campaign, highlighting how the combined efforts of public and private sector stakeholders brought enriching experiences to communities across Dubai.

Al Suwaidi said Brand Dubai will continue to collaborate with all partners to ensure the Eid Al Fitr festivities reflect the best of Dubai's hospitality, heritage and festive spirit. As one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, Dubai offers exceptional tourism and entertainment attractions. "The #EidInDubai campaign will reflect our city's multi-faceted culture and ethos of coexistence, featuring an array of events that appeal to all ages and backgrounds, which will further strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global holiday destination," she said.

Throughout the campaign, numerous social media and digital platforms featured content that showcased Dubai's lively festive atmosphere. Various social media influencers and content creators produced videos highlighting the city's celebrations and distinct traditions during the Holy Month. These included light decorations adorning Dubai's neighbourhoods and landmarks, alongside community events, lectures, workshops, and iftar gatherings, as well as the iconic 'Iftar Cannon'. Expo City Dubai, was a key hub of celebration, offering 51 daily activities as part of its Hai Ramadan celebrations.

The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) published over 200 pieces of content on its official social media accounts, including 53 videos, which garnered around one million views. The content shared showcased the diverse celebrations of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, highlighting the widespread community participation and festive decorations across the city.

The official #RamadanInDubai hashtag garnered 492 million views from 11,000 pieces of content shared by around 1,700 accounts across various social media platforms.

The stakeholders who contributed to the success of the #RamadanInDubai campaign include the Roads and Transport Authority (Strategic Partner), the Department of Economy and Tourism, EMAAR, Dubai Municipality, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Holding, Expo City Dubai, Nakheel, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Wasl Properties, Dubai Police, Dubai Airports, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Furjan Dubai, Dubai Media, Dubai Sports Council, and Global Village. (ANI/WAM)

