Dubai [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): The Most Noble Number charity auction, hosted this evening in Dubai, has raised AED83,677,000, all of which will be invested to help support the objectives of the Fathers' Endowment campaign.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers by establishing an endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for those in need.

Organised in the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Emirates Auction and the support of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), e& UAE and du, the auction featured 25 special numbers including 5 vehicle plate numbers from RTA, 10 du mobile numbers and 10 e& UAE mobile numbers.

Proceeds of the auction will go towards supporting the Fathers' Endowment campaign and its aims of improving healthcare across underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms.

Total bids for RTA plate numbers amounted to AED 75.9 million. Bids amounted to AED 4.732 million for e& UAE mobile numbers and AED 3.045 million for du mobile numbers.

The auction saw the attendance and participation of businessmen, leading humanitarians and philanthropists, all bidding to support the aims of the Fathers' Endowment campaign.Operating under the MBRGI's umbrella, the campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, promoting the noble values of honouring parents, compassion and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while promoting the concept of endowments.Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of the Binghatti Holding, participated in the Most Noble Number charity auction, with total bids of AED 44.2 million

Special plate numbers auctioned this evening sold for the following amounts: DD 5 sold for AED 35 million, DD 12 sold for AED 12.8 million, DD 15 sold for AED 9.2 million , DD 24 sold for AED 6.3 million and DD 77 sold for AED 12.6 million.

e& UAE special mobile numbers were auctioned and sold as follows: AED 900,000 for number 0500777777, AED 740,000 for number 0500999999, AED 1.6 million for number 0565000000, AED 310,000 for number 0565500000, AED 180,000 for number 0565555553, AED 182,000 for number 0569222222, AED 220,000 for number 0543444444, AED 135,000 for number 0545555557, AED 270,000 for number 0547700000, and AED 195,000 for number 0548888884.

du special mobile numbers sold for the following amounts: AED 210,000 for number 0584444440, AED 135,000 for number 0584444441, AED 135,000 for number 0584444442, AED 125,000 for number 0584444443, AED 1.7 million for number 0584444444, AED 130,000 for number 0584444445, AED 125,000 for number 0584444446, AED 125,000 for number 0584444447, AED 250,000 for number 0584444448 and AED 110,000 for number 0584444449.

In addition to the Most Noble Number charity auction in Dubai, the Most Noble Number online charity auction continues to attract bids. The online auction, organized by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) which operates under the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, features 444 special plate numbers that are auctioned through the Emirates Auction app, and will close on 16 and 17 March.

The Most Noble Number charity auction adds to the six main channels established to receive contributions to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae). (ANI/WAM)

