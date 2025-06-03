The Hague, Jun 3 (AP) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Tuesday his coalition government will become a caretaker administration after far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his ministers out of the Cabinet in a dispute about a migration crackdown.

Schoof said he would offer the resignation of ministers from Wilders' Party for Freedom to the Dutch king. He and the remaining ministers will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, he told reporters.

The decision means the Netherlands will have a caretaker government when it hosts a summit of NATO leaders in three weeks.

No date for a new election has been set, but it is unlikely before the fall. (AP)

