New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Australia's Opposition Leader and former Defence Minister, Peter Dutton on Saturday and held discussions on a range of topics including the bilateral ties and global affairs.

The two leaders discussed the various aspects of the bilateral partnership between India and Australia. They also engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on pressing geopolitical issues, encompassing the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and Europe.

Also Read | Nepal Earthquake: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Recorded in Jajarkot District.

"Good to meet Leader of Liberal party of Australia Peter Dutton. Exchanged views on our bilateral partnership, the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and Europe. Thank him again for his strong support for India-Australia ties," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/drsjaishankar/status/1720767169665937741?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres Says 'Horrified' by Blast Outside Gaza Hospital, Israel Envoy Gilad Erdan Hits Back.

Peter Dutton, is on a visit to India accompanied by a delegation of 20 influential industrialists.This visit is in preparation for their participation in a pivotal 4-day Economic Trade Delegation Summit, which commenced on November 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)