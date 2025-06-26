External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extends greetings to Madagascar on its 65th Independence Day, reaffirming ties under the MAHASAGAR vision (Image: X @DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended greetings to Madagascar on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of its Independence.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Felicitations to FM @rafaravavitafi1, the Government and the people of Madagascar on the 65th anniversary of their Independence. Our partnership continued to strengthen, guided by our MAHASAGAR vision."

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar also held a meeting with South Australia's Governor Frances Adamson in Delhi on Tuesday. The discussions covered a wide range of subjects including education, space, water, agriculture, energy and consular issues.

Sharing a statement on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Frances Adamson, Governor of South Australia, this morning. Discussed education, space, water, agriculture, energy and consular issues."

These engagements reflect the ongoing momentum in India's relations with Australia. On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia, during the G7 Summit in Canada! @AlboMP"

Strengthening bilateral defence ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in Delhi. The two leaders reviewed the full scope of the India-Australia defence partnership.

Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude for Australia's strong support, stating, "Reviewed the full range of the India-Australia defence partnership during the extremely fruitful meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP in New Delhi. His commitment and leadership in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation have emerged as an important pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India thanks Australia for its unequivocal support to India's resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam."

According to the Indian High Commission in Australia, the bilateral relationship between the two countries is rooted in shared values such as pluralistic democracy, Commonwealth traditions, and expanding economic and political cooperation.

In recent years, India-Australia ties have undergone transformational growth, with expanding collaboration across existing frameworks and newer domains at both bilateral and global levels. (ANI)

