World News | EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with Ex-New Zealand PM, Appreciates Her Solidarity on Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former PM of New Zealand Helen Clark (Image: X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and appreciated her support and solidarity on Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar stated that discussions with Clark also revolved around cooperation in health and development.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet former PM of New Zealand Helen Clark this evening. Appreciate her support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed cooperation in health and development."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The two also discussed the cross-border linkages of the attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a telecon with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages."

Jaishankar on Friday expressed his condolences to Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma on the death of a Nepali national during the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Conveyed condolences to Ambassador Shankar Sharma of Nepal on the death of a Nepali national during the Pahalgam terror attack. Also discussed developments in our bilateral ties."

He also met Egypt Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed and appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism."

Jaishankar also met with the ambassadors of Israel and Argentina and held discussions on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including the condemnation of the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. (ANI)

