Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday landed in Moscow for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

Upon his arrival, the EAM was received by Ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry.

EAM met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, enroute to Moscow, to discuss strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting both Ministers also reviewed regional developments. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality."

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of CIS, the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow. (ANI)

