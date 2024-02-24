New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): On the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australia's Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence (ONI), Andrew Shearer on Saturday.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar posted about the meeting saying, "Great to see Andrew Shearer, DG ONI of Australia at the #RaisinaDialogue2024 . Always enjoy our conversations."

On Friday, EAM Jaishankar met his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Romania and Bhutan here in New Delhi on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024.

The Foreign Minister of Czech Republic along with EAM Jaishankar, explored areas of collaboration in India-Czech ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "The meeting with FM @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines was a good stock taking. We appreciated the progress after PM Pete Fiala's recent visit and explored further areas of collaboration. Was useful to hear regional insights."

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Romania.

"Welcomed FM @Odobes1Luminita of Romania on her first Raisina visit. Impressed by her enthusiasm for deeper India-Romania cooperation. Reciprocate that fully and will remain in close touch," he wrote on X.

Jaishankar also welcomed the Foreign Minister of Bhutan DN Dhungyel on his first visit to India after assuming office.

"Welcomed @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel on his first visit to India after assuming office," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"His participation in #RaisinaDialogue2024 and our productive meeting this evening was very much in keeping with #NeighbourhoodFirst and our unique partnership Look forward to working closely with him," he added.

Notably, the Raisina Dialogue, on the sidelines of which the Foreign Ministers of various countries met Jaishankar, is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ongoing 9th Raisina Dialogue. He inaugurated the dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21. (ANI)

