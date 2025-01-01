Doha [Qatar], January 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in his first diplomatic engagement this year.

Jaishankar said Al Thani and he reviewed their bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments."

In an official statement, the MEA stated that during his visit, EAM would meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The visit also aims to review various aspects of bilateral relations between India and Qatar with discussion on key areas, which include political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

Earlier on December 6, Jaishankar visited Qatar where he took part in the 22nd edition of Doha Forum.

Speaking at a panel on 'Conflict Resolution in a new era', the External Affairs Minister highlighted the impact of ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine on regional shipping and trade, while underlining the need for greater and participative diplomacy.

"Pleased to participate @DohaForumpanel today on the topic "Conflict Resolution in a New Era" in Doha today along with PM & FM@MBA_Al Thani_of Qatar and FM @EspenBarthEide of Norway. As the conflicts around us increase, the need of the hour is more diplomacy, not less," he stated in a post on X.

Jaishankar met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Qatar. He also met Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayed during the visit, the statement added. (ANI)

