New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Speaking at the 80th UN anniversary celebrations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations and emphasised the importance of global cooperation as the world faces challenging times.

"I take it as a statement of our collective attachment to the United Nations on this important anniversary at a time when the world is perhaps passing through some more difficult circumstances," Jaishankar said.

"It is truly a great pleasure to be with you here on this special occasion as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. As a founding member state of the UN, I extend warm wishes to all present on United Nations Day," he added.

Jaishankar also congratulated the Department of Sports, Ministry of Communication, for organising an open competition on the MyGov portal to design the commemorative postage stamp celebrating the UN at 80. "Let me begin by congratulating the Department of Sports, Ministry of Communication, for organising this very successful open competition on the MyGov portal to design the commemorative postage stamp celebrating the UN@80," he said.

Highlighting the scale of participation, he noted, "As we heard from Secretary (West), there were more than 740,000 entries which were received from students of classes 9th to 12th across the country and from arts colleges across India."

Acknowledging the challenge in selecting a winner, Jaishankar said, "It must have been a very difficult job to select the winning entry. But I also want to say that the stamp that was selected, which was unveiled a little while ago, certainly depicts the need for peace in this era of conflict."

Reflecting on global crises, he added, "Even today we are regretfully witnessing several major conflicts that not only take a great toll on human lives but also impact the well-being of the entire international community."

He further highlighted the challenges faced by developing nations, stating, "The Global South in particular has felt this pain even as the more developed insulated itself from consequences, and the 80th anniversary is a significant milestone for any institution. On UN Day, I would like to reiterate India's commitment to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress."

Jaishankar's remarks underscored India's longstanding support for the UN and its mission to promote global peace, security, and sustainable development. (ANI)

