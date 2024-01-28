Narmada (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a visit to Gujarat from January 28-30.

Notably, Jaishankar is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

According to district officials, he will be arriving at the Vadodara airport on January 28 at around 8:10 pm (tentative).

On January 29, he will participate in the inauguration of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Skill Centre at Circuit House in Ektanagar.

Following this, he will also participate in the inauguration of the lab and smart class at Children's Home, Girl's Campus in Rajpipla.

The EAM will also flag off new ambulances at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Lachharas later in the day.

He will depart from Vadodara on January 30 at around 7 am, the officials added.

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar spoke at the 7th India-US Forum in Delhi. He stated that the deliberations of the India-US Forum showcase the trust and openness that characterise the ties between the two nations.

Prior to this, the EAM met with his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne and discussed a range of regional and global issues. The meeting, held in the spirit of the enduring India-France strategic partnership, focused on key matters pertinent to both nations.

The dialogue between the two leaders took place as French President Emmanuel Macron was on a state visit to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

He had also unfurled the tricolour at his residence on January 26 as the country was immersed in Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

