New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday called upon all Indians, both at home and abroad, to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as the nation gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15.

In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the campaign's significance as a symbol of India's unity, strength, and collective aspirations.

He pointed out that the campaign embodies the pride and zeal of the Indian people in their homeland.

"India is a symbol of India's unity, strength and our collective aspirations. The #HarGharTiranga campaign captures the pride and enthusiasm of the people of Bharat in our motherland. Urge all Indians at home and abroad to celebrate the tricolour by hoisting it in our homes and uploading a selfie with on http://harghartiranga.com," the EAM wrote in his post.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year around, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) across all mandals (local units) from August 10 to August 14, aimed at spreading patriotism and highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, according to sources.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag. (ANI)

