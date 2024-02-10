Perth [Australia], February 10 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Perth, Australia, visited Sailani Avenue there and met the Indian community leaders and veterans.

Sailani Avenue is notably named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia.

"Visited Sailani Avenue in Perth. Named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia. Glad to meet some of our veterans and Indian community leaders there," the EAM wrote on X.

Private Nain Singh Sailani was one of 12 known Anzacs from the Indian community who enlisted with the Australian Imperial Forces in 1916, and one of two who were killed in the Belgian campaign.

The Australian and New Zealand Army Corps was originally a First World War army corps of the Mediterranean Expeditionary Force.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister met his counterpart Penny Wong

"Joined my friend FM @SenatorWong for a morning discussion on Day 2 of the 7th Indian Ocean Conference. Discussed India-Australia ties, Indian Ocean architecture and our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific" Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is currently in Australian city of Perth on a two-day 7th Indian Ocean Conference.

The Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the India Foundation. The conference is held in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

The theme of this edition of the conference is Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference brings together distinguished leaders and delegates to deliberate on crucial regional issues. (ANI)

