New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was reported near Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the quake took place 52 km South of Fayzabad at 7:26 am (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-08-2021, 07:26:11 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 70.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 52km S of Fayzabad," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

