Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 has struck Bangladesh, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 05:07 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Making 'Motivated and Baseless' Comments on Waqf Amendment Act, Highlights Its 'Abysmal Record' of Protecting Minority Rights.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at latitude 24.89 N and longitude 91.16 E.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 kilometres.

Also Read | 'Motivated, Baseless': India Strongly Rejects Pakistan's Comments on Waqf Amendment Act, Says ' Islamabad Should Look Into Its Own Abysmal Record in Protecting Rights of Minorities'.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 16/04/2025 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 24.89 N, Long: 91.16 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Bangladesh", NCS wrote on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1912294684426219831

As per the website of NCS, previously an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 had occured on April 11 in Bangladesh at a depth of 10 kilometres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)